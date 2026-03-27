Nico Hischier News: Scores twice vs. Nashville

Hischier scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hischier has scored at least two goals in two of his last six games, as he also delivered two goals in the 6-4 win over the Kings on March 14, and he's riding one of his most productive stretches of the campaign. The 27-year-old forward has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last 10 games while tallying 12 points (six goals, six assists), 25 shots, five hits and five blocked shots over that span. He's up to 55 points on the season across 71 regular-season contests, and he's on the verge of reaching the 60-point plateau for a fifth straight campaign, which speaks volumes about his consistency on a year-to-year basis.