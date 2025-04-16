Nico Hischier News: Supplies two power-play assists

Hischier logged two power-play assists and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Hischier has gone four games without a goal but still has three assists in that span. This was his fifth multi-point effort over his last 12 outings, a span in which he has seven goals and nine assists. Overall, the first-line center is at 35 goals, 34 helpers, 187 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 75 appearances. If Hischier stays in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale versus the Red Wings, he'll have a chance to reach the 70-point mark for the second time in his eight-year career.