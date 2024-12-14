Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Hischier scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hischier snapped a five-game slump with the third-period goal to put the Devils ahead 3-1. Prior to that dry spell, he had five goals and two assists over a five-game span. The center started the year hot but has run streaky since the start of November. Overall, he has 16 goals, 28 points, 91 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 33 outings in a top-six role.

