Nico Hischier News: Tallies on power play in loss

Hischier scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Hischier brought the Devils within a goal in the third period, but the Penguins fended them off with three goals over the final six minutes. With four goals and two assists over eight outings in March, Hischier is having a fine month. He's up to 28 goals -- one better than last season -- and has added 24 assists, 164 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 62 appearances. He's also earned 23 of his 52 points on the power play, making this by far his most productive campaign with the man advantage.