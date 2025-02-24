Nico Hischier News: Three assists in win Sunday

Hischier recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Hischier didn't record a point in Saturday's loss to the Stars in his return to the ice following a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury, but he made his presence felt Sunday. This was the fifth time Hischier recorded two or more assists in a single game this season, and the 26-year-old center is up to 22 helpers, and 46 total points, across 53 games in 2024-25.