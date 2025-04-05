Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: Three-point effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Hischier produced one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

During the second period, Hischier had a hand in a power-play goal by Timo Meier and a shorthanded tally by Jesper Bratt. The 26-year-old Hischier rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter in the third frame. He has five goals and two assists over a three-game point streak. Hischier has amassed 35 goals and 66 points through 71 outings this campaign.

