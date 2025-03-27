Nico Hischier News: Two helpers in Chicago

Hischier picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

The 26-year-old center extended his point streak to eight games when he helped set up the first of two Dawson Mercer tallies early in the first period, and Hischier then fed Stefan Noesen for an empty-netter late in the third. Hischier has stepped up in a big way since Jack Hughes (shoulder) was lost for the season -- in 11 contests since Hughes went down, Hischier has five goals and 12 points, including four goals and two assists with the man advantage.