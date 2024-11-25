Nico Sturm Injury: Considered game-time decision

Sturm (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sturm has spent the last week on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be in the mix to return to action against the Kings. However, the Sharks want to see how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop, and if he isn't cleared to return Monday, his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Ottawa.