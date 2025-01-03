Nico Sturm Injury: Deemed game-time decision

Sturm is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Devils for an undisclosed reason, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sturm missed five games in November due to an upper-body injury, but he's appeared in every game since then, and it's unclear what injury he's dealing with ahead of Saturday's matchup. If the 29-year-old is sidelined against New Jersey, Ty Dellandrea could enter the lineup.