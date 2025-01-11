Fantasy Hockey
Nico Sturm Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Sturm (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sturm has missed the last three games with the injury. The 29-year-old is without a point in his last nine games and has four goals and nine points in 36 outings this season. Should Sturm sit out Saturday, look for Ty Dellandrea to remain in the lineup.

