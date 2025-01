Sturm (lower body) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Carl Grundstrom was going to be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's matchup, but he will play due to Sturm's absence. The 29-year-old Sturm has provided five goals, 11 points, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 53 hits through 41 appearances this season.