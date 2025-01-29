Nico Sturm Injury: Out through break

Sturm (lower body) won't be back until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday.

Sturm is expected to rejoin the team almost as soon as the Sharks resume playing after the 4 Nations break. The 29-year-old center has already missed four games while on injured reserve and will now be out of action for at least four more. When healthy, Sturm has struggled to produce offensively, recording a mere 11 points in 41 outings.