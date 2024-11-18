Nico Sturm Injury: Shifts to IR

Sturm (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Sturm missed Saturday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver, and his placement on the IR list will keep him out for at least another three games. The 29-year-old forward has three goals, three assists, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 22 hits through 18 appearances this season. The Sharks brought up netminder Yaroslav Askarov from AHL San Jose in a corresponding move due to an injury to Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed).