Nico Sturm Injury: Slated to miss two more games

Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Sturm (upper body) should be available when the team returns home to Florida for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.

Although Sturm's return timetable appears to be coming into focus, he's slated to miss Saturday's game against Ottawa and Sunday's matchup against Detroit. The 29-year-old is dealing with an upper-body injury that he sustained in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens. Tomas Nosek will likely remain in the lineup during the Panthers' next two games.