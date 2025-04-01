Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Sturm headshot

Nico Sturm Injury: Sustains injury early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Sturm (upper body) was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sturm collided with A.J. Greer in the first period, and Sturm got the worst of it, falling face-first to the ice. Head coach Paul Maurice won't have an update on Sturm's status until Wednesday. The Panthers play the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, and if Sturm can't suit up, Tomas Nosek will likely get back into the lineup after a nine-game stint as a healthy scratch.

Nico Sturm
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now