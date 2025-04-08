Nico Sturm Injury: Will miss at least one more game

Sturm (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Toronto, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Sturm will miss his fourth consecutive game Tuesday, but he is closing in on a return to game action -- Guy relayed that Sturm will be available for Thursday's game versus Detroit. Sturm has struggled offensively this season, especially of late, having recorded just one assist over 11 games prior to sustaining his upper-body injury.