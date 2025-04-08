Fantasy Hockey
Nico Sturm headshot

Nico Sturm Injury: Will miss at least one more game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Sturm (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Toronto, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Sturm will miss his fourth consecutive game Tuesday, but he is closing in on a return to game action -- Guy relayed that Sturm will be available for Thursday's game versus Detroit. Sturm has struggled offensively this season, especially of late, having recorded just one assist over 11 games prior to sustaining his upper-body injury.

