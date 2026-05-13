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Nico Sturm News: Contributes two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Sturm logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

This was Sturm's first multi-point effort since Dec. 7, 2023. He ended the postseason at one goal, four assists, 10 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances. The Wild could experience some turnover at forward this offseason, but Sturm is under contract and will be in contention for bottom-six minutes if he remains with the team to start 2026-27.

Nico Sturm
Minnesota Wild
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