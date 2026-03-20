Nico Sturm News: Finds twine in loss
Sturm scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.
Sturm sparked a comeback effort for the Wild with his goal late in the second period, but Minnesota would be shut out the rest of the way. Overall, the 30-year-old forward has five goals, 11 points, 34 shots on net and 49 hits through 45 games this season. While he's only added offensive contributions every so often, he has two goals over his last five games and is shooting 50 percent in that span. While his fantasy value is limited on Minnesota's fourth line, his recent efficiency could lead to more playing time with the team moving forward.
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