Nico Sturm News: First point with new team

Sturm registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Sturm's first point in seven contests with the Panthers. He's slotted into a fourth-line role, mostly bumping Tomas Nosek out of the lineup. Sturm is at seven goals, seven assists, 48 shots on net, 90 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 54 appearances between the Panthers and the Sharks, so he's not an option for most fantasy managers.