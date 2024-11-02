Fantasy Hockey
Nico Sturm News: Knocks in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Sturm scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Sturm buried a rebound to open the scoring at 2:37 of the second period. The 29-year-old forward has earned three points over his last five games, a strong run of productivity for a player confined to a fourth-line role. He's up to two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests.

