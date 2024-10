Sturm notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Sturm picked up his third point of the season and his second in the last three games when he set up Jake Walman's opening goal at 2:20 of the second period. The 29-year-old Sturm is firmly in a fourth-line role, giving him little opportunity to help on offense. The center has collected 18 hits, six shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances.