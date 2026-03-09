Nico Sturm headshot

Nico Sturm News: Pots shortie in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sturm scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Sturm ended a 12-game point drought with the tally. The 30-year-old forward could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup once the Wild are healthier -- the team is missing Marcus Johansson (upper body) and Marcus Foligno (lower body) currently. Sturm has earned just 10 points with 31 shots on net, 44 hits and 16 blocked shots over 41 appearances.

Nico Sturm
Minnesota Wild

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Sturm
