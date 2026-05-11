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Nico Sturm News: Scores in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Sturm scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Sturm netted his first goal of the playoffs, tying the game at 2-2 at 9:15 of the third period. He's earned three points, eight shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over seven postseason contests. Sturm continues to fill a fourth-line role while the Wild are thinned out at center in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body).

Nico Sturm
Minnesota Wild
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