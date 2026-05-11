Nico Sturm News: Scores in Game 4 loss
Sturm scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.
Sturm netted his first goal of the playoffs, tying the game at 2-2 at 9:15 of the third period. He's earned three points, eight shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over seven postseason contests. Sturm continues to fill a fourth-line role while the Wild are thinned out at center in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Sturm See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown63 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions93 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!169 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 23170 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Sturm See More