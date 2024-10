Sturm scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sturm's first goal of the season came at 19:41 of the second period, but the Sharks didn't carry that momentum into the final frame. The fourth-liner has two points, six shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating over nine appearances. While he may see steady playing time with little risk of losing his place in the lineup, Sturm doesn't score enough to help most fantasy managers.