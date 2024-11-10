Nico Sturm News: Scores lone goal in win

Sturm scored a goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

Sturm's tally at 16:21 of the first period was the only goal of the game. He's scored twice over four contests in November, though steady offense isn't typically a strong suit for the 29-year-old. Sturm has three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.