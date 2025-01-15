Nico Sturm News: Scores shortie in win

Sturm scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

This was Sturm's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him three contests. He was able to end a 10-game point drought with a shortie to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 29-year-old center has resumed a fourth-line role since his return, and that's a spot in the lineup that isn't likely to lead to fantasy value. He's at five goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net, 46 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances. Sturm has scored one shorthanded goal in each of the last four campaigns.