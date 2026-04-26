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Nico Sturm News: Sets up tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Sturm registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Sturm set up a Marcus Foligno goal in the third period. This ended a five-game point drought for Sturm, who has played the last two contests while both of Yakov Trenin (upper body) and Mats Zuccarello (upper body) are out of the lineup. Sturm was limited to 11 points over 49 regular-season appearances this year, and prior to this campaign, he had a total of five points in 30 career playoff outings.

Nico Sturm
Minnesota Wild
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