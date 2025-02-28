Nico Sturm News: Tallies in Thursday's overtime loss

Sturm scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Sturm earned his first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's added four shots on net, 10 hits and five blocked shots in that span. The 29-year-old center has 12 points, 34 shots on net, 63 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 44 appearances in a bottom-six role this season, putting him on track to fall short of the 20-point mark for the second year in a row.