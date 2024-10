Aube-Kubel (lower body) might be available as early as Saturday versus Detroit, coach Lindy Ruff told Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report on Tuesday.

Even if Aube-Kubel doesn't play Saturday, it seems he's not far off from returning. He suffered the lower-body injury during Buffalo's season opener Oct. 4. Aube-Kubel is projected to serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's available.