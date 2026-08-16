Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Agrees to KHL contract
Aube-Kubel signed a one-year contract with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Sunday.
Aube-Kubel spent most of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Iowa, where he notched 15 goals and 37 points across 62 regular-season appearances. The 30-year-old forward has 32 goals, 82 points and 208 PIM over 310 NHL regular-season outings in his career.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Free Agent
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