Nicolas Aube-Kubel headshot

Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Agrees to KHL contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Aube-Kubel signed a one-year contract with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Sunday.

Aube-Kubel spent most of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Iowa, where he notched 15 goals and 37 points across 62 regular-season appearances. The 30-year-old forward has 32 goals, 82 points and 208 PIM over 310 NHL regular-season outings in his career.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel
 Free Agent
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