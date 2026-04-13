Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Brought up from AHL
Aube-Kubel was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Aube-Kubel has contributed one assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and four hits in four NHL appearances this season. He has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season in the AHL, where he has 15 goals and 37 points across 60 games.
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