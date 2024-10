Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Aube-Kubel (lower body) is expected to be available for Saturday's game versus Detroit, coach Lindy Ruff said Friday.

Aube-Kubel has had only one practice and that may cause him to be a healthy scratch Saturday. Aube-Kubel suffered the injury Opening Night in Prague on Oct. 4 and he has missed the last seven games. If Aube-Kubel sits out Saturday, he is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday versus Florida.