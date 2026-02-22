Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Collects three points in AHL win
Aube-Kubel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Iowa's 5-1 win over Manitoba on Sunday.
Aube-Kubel has logged two goals and five assists over his last six outings. The veteran forward is up to 25 points in 41 AHL contests this season. Aube-Kubel has added one assist in four NHL games this season, but the 29-year-old is unlikely to see significant time with the Wild down the stretch.
