Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Recalled from AHL

Aube-Kubel was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

Aube-Kubel was traded to the Rangers from the Sabres in early March, but he began his tenure with his new club in the minors. However, he'll join the Rangers for the first time and will presumably provide additional depth after Arthur Kaliyev (upper body) was ruled out for the season last week. Aube-Kubel made 19 appearances for Buffalo earlier this year and recorded a goal, an assist, 33 hits and 17 PIM while averaging 9:32 of ice time.