Aube-Kubel (lower body) will rejoin the Sabres' lineup Monday against Florida, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Aube-Kubel played just one game with Buffalo before suffering a lower-body injury that sidelined him for three weeks. The 28-year-old forward is expected to fill a middle-six role with the Sabres. Aube-Kubel logged six goals and 16 points in 60 games with the Capitals last season.