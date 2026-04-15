Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Returns to minors
Aube-Kubel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Aube-Kubel finished the NHL regular season with two assists, six PIM, seven hits and five blocks in six appearances with Minnesota. He also has 15 goals, 37 points and 53 PIM in 60 outings with AHL Iowa in 2025-26. Iowa's regular season hasn't concluded, but the AHL club won't make the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Aube-Kubel See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights195 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to DallasMarch 9, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Aube-Kubel See More