Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Trio of helpers in AHL win
Aube-Kubel notched three assists in AHL Iowa's 6-4 win over Chicago on Sunday.
Aube-Kubel had gone eight games without a multi-point effort, posting three goals and one assist in that span. The veteran forward has remained with Iowa for most of the campaign, producing 32 points in 50 appearances. If he gets a call-up to Minnesota, it would likely be to fill a fourth-line role.
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