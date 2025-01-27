Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Deslauriers headshot

Nicolas Deslauriers Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Deslauriers (upper body) skated before Monday's practice, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Deslauriers will miss his 36th straight game against New Jersey on Monday. He moved to injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9, in early December, and there haven't been many updates on his status. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Deslauriers has one assist, four shots on goal and 15 hits in seven appearances this season.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
