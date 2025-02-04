Nicolas Deslauriers News: Cleared to return

Deslauriers (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Utah on Tuesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Deslauriers' return to action comes as both Owen Tippett (upper body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) were ruled out for Tuesday's tilt. The Flyers will have to play without any emergency depth options unless Andrei Kuzmenko or Jakob Pelletier get their visas squared away prior to puck drop. For his part, Deslauriers figures to step into a bottom-six role against Utah.