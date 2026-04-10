Nicolas Deslauriers headshot

Nicolas Deslauriers News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Deslauriers logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Hurricanes have entered playoff preparation mode, so expect Deslauriers to get steady playing time over the last week of the regular season. He's suited up in three straight games, logging an assist, three shots on net and 16 hits in that span. The 35-year-old has a total of two assists, 16 shots, 38 PIM, 108 hits and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Flyers this season.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Carolina Hurricanes
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