Nicolas Deslauriers headshot

Nicolas Deslauriers News: Joins new team for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Deslauriers (not injury related) participated in Monday's practice, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Deslauriers wasn't available for Friday's 6-3 win over Edmonton and Saturday's 5-4 loss to Calgary, but he should be an option for Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes acquired the 35-year-old forward from Philadelphia on Friday in exchange for a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick. Deslauriers rotated in with the fourth line during his first practice with Carolina on Monday.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Deslauriers
