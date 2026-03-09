Nicolas Deslauriers News: Joins new team for practice

Deslauriers (not injury related) participated in Monday's practice, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Deslauriers wasn't available for Friday's 6-3 win over Edmonton and Saturday's 5-4 loss to Calgary, but he should be an option for Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes acquired the 35-year-old forward from Philadelphia on Friday in exchange for a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick. Deslauriers rotated in with the fourth line during his first practice with Carolina on Monday.