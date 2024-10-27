Nicolas Deslauriers News: Secures first assist

Deslauriers registered an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Deslauriers saw a season-low 5:24 of ice time Sunday, though he's yet to exceed seven minutes in any of his four appearances. The 33-year-old is a rare pure enforcer, producing nine hits, five PIM and two shots on net so far. He's not guaranteed to stay in the lineup over Bobby Brink, but Deslauriers' usage is so minimal, he's not really an option in any fantasy format.