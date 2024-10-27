Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Deslauriers

Nicolas Deslauriers News: Secures first assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Deslauriers registered an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Deslauriers saw a season-low 5:24 of ice time Sunday, though he's yet to exceed seven minutes in any of his four appearances. The 33-year-old is a rare pure enforcer, producing nine hits, five PIM and two shots on net so far. He's not guaranteed to stay in the lineup over Bobby Brink, but Deslauriers' usage is so minimal, he's not really an option in any fantasy format.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
