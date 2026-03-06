Nicolas Deslauriers headshot

Nicolas Deslauriers News: Traded to Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Deslauriers was dealt to the Hurricanes from the Flyers on Friday for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027, Charlie O'Connor of AllPHLY.com reports.

Deslauriers is expected to play a fourth-line role in Carolina, similar to his role in Philadelphia. Deslauriers had one assist, 86 hits and 33 PIM in 24 games this season.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Deslauriers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Deslauriers See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: No Crumbs Left
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: No Crumbs Left
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
February 5, 2023
Frozen Fantasy: Raise the Floor
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Raise the Floor
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 4, 2022
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 21, 2022