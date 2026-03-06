Nicolas Deslauriers News: Traded to Carolina
Deslauriers was dealt to the Hurricanes from the Flyers on Friday for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027, Charlie O'Connor of AllPHLY.com reports.
Deslauriers is expected to play a fourth-line role in Carolina, similar to his role in Philadelphia. Deslauriers had one assist, 86 hits and 33 PIM in 24 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Deslauriers See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: No Crumbs LeftFebruary 5, 2023
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Raise the FloorDecember 4, 2022
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline ReactionsMarch 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Deslauriers See More