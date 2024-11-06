Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Hague Injury: Exits lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Hague (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers due to an injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hague recently returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but it's unclear if this is a new issue or an aggravation of the previous injury. The 25-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Ben Hutton in Wednesday's game, though Kaedan Korczak could also get a chance to play if Hague's absence lingers.

Nicolas Hague
Vegas Golden Knights
