Nicolas Hague Injury: Exits lineup Wednesday

Hague (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers due to an injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hague recently returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but it's unclear if this is a new issue or an aggravation of the previous injury. The 25-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Ben Hutton in Wednesday's game, though Kaedan Korczak could also get a chance to play if Hague's absence lingers.