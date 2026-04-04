Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague Injury: Leaves Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hague sustained an undisclosed injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks.

Hague's injury leaves the Predators down a blueliner in a critical matchup. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Monday versus the Kings, Ryan Ufko will likely draw back into the lineup.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
39 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 29
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 29
Author Image
Greg Vara
67 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
Author Image
Greg Vara
69 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
189 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago