Nicolas Hague Injury: Leaves Saturday's game
Hague sustained an undisclosed injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks.
Hague's injury leaves the Predators down a blueliner in a critical matchup. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Monday versus the Kings, Ryan Ufko will likely draw back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th39 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 2967 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th69 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights189 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More