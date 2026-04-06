Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague Injury: Not an option Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hague will not be in the lineup for Monday's road matchup versus the Kings because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Hague sustained his injury in San Jose on Saturday. Adam Wilsby will slot into the top four in Los Angeles, while Ryan Ufko is set to draw into the lineup due to Hague's absence. The Predators will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Anaheim -- Hague should be considered questionable to suit up for that matchup.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
39 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 29
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 29
Author Image
Greg Vara
67 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
Author Image
Greg Vara
69 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
189 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago