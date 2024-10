Hague (lower body) will not play Saturday versus San Jose, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hague was injured Friday in the waning minutes of the second period versus Ottawa, and did not return. He scored his first of the season earlier in the contest, giving the defenseman one point in eight games. Kaedan Korczak is expected to enter the lineup on the third pairing in place of Hague. Consider Hague day-to-day at this time.