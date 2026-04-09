Nicolas Hague Injury: Remains out for Thursday's game
Hague (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Utah, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hague remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Wild.
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