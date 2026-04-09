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Nicolas Hague Injury: Remains out for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hague (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Utah, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hague remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Wild.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
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