Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Hague (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hague will miss a second straight game due to the injury. The 27-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is in Nashville's road-trip finale versus the Mammoth on Thursday.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
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