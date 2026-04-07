Nicolas Hague Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Hague (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hague will miss a second straight game due to the injury. The 27-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is in Nashville's road-trip finale versus the Mammoth on Thursday.
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