Nicolas Hague Injury: Remains sidelined
Hague (upper body) is unavailable for Monday's home matchup versus San Jose, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Hague's last chance to return to the lineup in the regular season will be Thursday versus the Ducks. The left-shot blueliner's injury is seemingly not a minor one, as Monday's matchup has major playoff implications.
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